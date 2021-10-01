Mandan man involved in neglect case gets 4 years on federal drug charge

A Mandan man who got state probation in a child and animal neglect case has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge.
Colby Ereth, 35, must also spend five years on supervised release.
Federal authorities filed three drug-related charges against Ereth more than two years ago. He pleaded guilty last week to a drug conspiracy felony. The other two charges were dismissed, court documents show.
Ereth was arrested by state officials in June 2019. Mandan police responded to a call that two children were playing outside without supervision. Police said Ereth was asleep in a shed and appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to an affidavit.
The two children and another inside the home were in need of bathing and wore dirty clothes. One child had no clothing and a younger child was in need of a diaper, the affidavit said.
Police said that inside the home they found a dog, a cat and an iguana in cages and in poor condition. There was dog food, garbage and dirty diapers on the floor, and police said they found knives on the floor and chairs pushed up to cabinets where it appeared the children had attempted to find food for themselves. Guns and ammunition were unsecured and accessible to the children, the affidavit stated.
Police found a scale, plastic bags containing methamphetamine and heroin, and homemade smoking devices in the shed, authorities said. Ereth was sentenced in state court to two years on probation in that case. A federal investigation resulted in charges in August 2019.
A woman arrested at the home at the same time, Hope Althoff, is scheduled for a change of plea and sentencing hearing in federal court Jan. 4, 2022.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com