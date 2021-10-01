Mandan man involved in neglect case gets 4 years on federal drug charge

A Mandan man who got state probation in a child and animal neglect case has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge.

Colby Ereth, 35, must also spend five years on supervised release.

Federal authorities filed three drug-related charges against Ereth more than two years ago. He pleaded guilty last week to a drug conspiracy felony. The other two charges were dismissed, court documents show.

Ereth was arrested by state officials in June 2019. Mandan police responded to a call that two children were playing outside without supervision. Police said Ereth was asleep in a shed and appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to an affidavit.

The two children and another inside the home were in need of bathing and wore dirty clothes. One child had no clothing and a younger child was in need of a diaper, the affidavit said.