Mandan man gets probation for rolling rocks at Double Ditch

A judge has sentenced a Mandan man to a year on probation for rolling boulders off a cliff at a state historic site while people were below, and using grass to start a fire on a boulder.

Charles Gipp, 36, on Oct. 15 pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. A charge of refusal to halt was dismissed.

Gipp was arrested in June 2020. A boulder estimated at 700 pounds came to rest on a walking path at Double Ditch Indian Village Historic Site, according to a Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department affidavit. Gipp allegedly told authorities he rolled the boulder off the ledge for spiritual reasons. Nobody was injured.

Gipp entered into a plea agreement that reduced the felony reckless endangerment charge to a misdemeanor.

South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen suspended all but nine days of a 360-day jail term and allowed Gipp credit for nine days already served. Gipp must spend a year on unsupervised probation and pay $60 in fines and fees.

