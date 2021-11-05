Mandan man gets 8-year sentence in rape case

A Mandan man who pleaded guilty to raping a teenage girl has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Thomas Weber, 37, must also spend 10 years on probation and register as a sex offender after his release, court documents show.

Weber was accused in July 2020 of inappropriately touching and raping the girl at a residence where he was drinking alcohol with her and other teens. He entered Alford pleas in March to three sex crime charges -- one of which could have sent him to prison for life -- and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the deprivation of a minor. An Alford plea means he doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to find him guilty. Courts treat an Alford plea like a guilty plea.

South Central District Judge Bonnie Storbakken on Tuesday suspended 12 years of a 20-year prison sentence, according to court records.

Weber in 2015 was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony sex crime in Mountrail County, court records show. His probation was revoked in February and he was sent back to prison for three years. He’ll begin serving the prison sentence from the recent case at the same time.

Defense attorney Christopher Redmann and Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.