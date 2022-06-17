Mandan man dies in Saturday crash

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler died from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Mandan, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Randy Spitzer, of Mandan, whose age was not listed, was ejected from the Jeep after it struck an embankment about 2 p.m. Saturday, the Patrol said. He was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital.

Officials said the Jeep “was travelling in an erratic manner” as it was going northwest on the exit ramp of I-94 onto state Highway 1806. Spitzer drove through the intersection and hit the embankment after entering the west ditch. He was not wearing a seat belt, the Patrol said.

The Mandan Police Department, Morton County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Area Ambulance also responded. The Patrol’s investigation of the crash is ongoing.

