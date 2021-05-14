 Skip to main content
Mandan man charged with terrorizing in May 7 incident
An incident involving a suspicious object shut down streets in downtown Mandan on May 7 and led to charges against a 25-year-old man. Authorities eventually determined the object was harmless.

A Mandan man is accused of leaving a bag in front of a downtown business, telling employees they had 45 seconds to leave the building and giving erratic answers to police when he was arrested.

Rhyan Gessner, 25, is charged with felony terrorizing and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct in the May 7 incident that disrupted a portion of downtown Mandan. He made his initial court appearance Tuesday. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.

Employees at the Medicine Shoppe felt threatened by Gessner’s behavior and his comment about the time frame, police said in an affidavit. Workers locked him out at one point, and Gessner left his backpack outside the store and left on a skateboard.

Gessner didn’t give direct answers to police questions when arrested but at one point told officers there were no explosives in the bag, authorities said. The Bismarck Bomb Squad determined the bag held trash and electrical power cords.

Police were called about 9:40 a.m. All businesses and residences on the 100 block of Second Avenue Northwest were evacuated and traffic on two blocks of the street was shut down until 2 p.m.

