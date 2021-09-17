Mandan man charged with drunk driving with children

A Mandan man faces four felony charges after Bismarck police stopped his vehicle over the weekend and determined that he was driving drunk with two children in the car.

Anthony Barse, 27, pleaded guilty to a similar crime in 2015 for driving under the influence with a minor.

The most recent incident allegedly took place Saturday night when Barse was driving in south Bismarck and police attempted to pull him over for failing to use a turn signal and not yielding to pedestrian traffic, according to an affidavit signed by Bismarck Police Officer Tyler Mahowald. Barse continued to drive the car into the Ramkota Hotel parking lot, stopping when another police car pulled in front of him, the document says.

The affidavit indicates Barse was uncooperative with police officers, who had to use "a substantial amount of force" to get him into handcuffs. Police said they found two young children sleeping unsecured in the back seat of his vehicle and a bottle of whisky in the driver door.

Mahowald wrote that he smelled alcohol coming from Barse as he drove him to jail, and that he observed slurred speech and glossy eyes. The affidavit said Barse objected to a chemical test.