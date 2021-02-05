Mandan man arrested with pound of meth in car, police say

A Mandan man was arrested Tuesday after police said they found dealer amounts of two drugs and cash in his car.

Robert Heck, 60, was stopped for a traffic violation just after 11 a.m., according to Deputy Chief Lori Flaten. A search of his vehicle revealed about a pound of meth, 30 ecstasy pills, drug paraphernalia and several thousand dollars in cash, according to a police affidavit.

The drugs were in a locked box in the car's trunk, the affidavit states. Heck allegedly told police he had just purchased the vehicle and hadn't yet cleaned it out. Police found a large key ring on the floor of the car near where Heck was sitting. A key from that ring opened the box, authorities say.

Heck is charged with two counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, one of which could send him to prison for 20 years if he's convicted. He's also facing two felony drug paraphernalia charges. He was in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Mandan police were assisted by the Metro Area Narcotics Task Force and North Dakota Parole and Probation. Heck is on probation for previous drug convictions, Flaten said.

