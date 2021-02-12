Mandan man arrested in stabbing

A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stabbing another man during an argument that police say started because he thought his knock at the door of a Mandan residence wasn’t answered quickly enough.

Police were called to a local clinic where a 37-year-old man was being treated for a stab wound to the abdomen, Deputy Mandan Police Chief Lori Flaten said. The man told police he was sleeping when someone knocked at the door. The man didn’t respond immediately and another resident of the home answered. The man and Gonzalez Salome argued, and at one point Gonzalez Salome swung a knife and stabbed the man, police allege. The man drove himself to the clinic.