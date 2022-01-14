Mandan man arrested in Jan. 7 shooting

A 56-year-old man is charged with four counts of attempted murder after police on Jan. 7 responded to a call of shots being fired outside a Mandan residence.

Arthur Dunlap, of Mandan, was involved in an argument that became physical, according to the Mandan Police Department. Two people left the Third Avenue Northwest residence after one of them called friends for assistance. Dunlap allegedly fired shots toward a car that four people were in or around, police said. Nobody was injured.

Dunlap went back into the apartment and was arrested without incident when police arrived. He is in custody on charges of attempted murder, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in city limits. South Central District Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma set his bail at $50,000 cash. It wasn't immediately clear if Dunlap had an attorney.

