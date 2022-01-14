 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mandan man arrested in Jan. 7 shooting

  • 0

A 56-year-old man is charged with four counts of attempted murder after police on Jan. 7 responded to a call of shots being fired outside a Mandan residence.

Arthur Dunlap, of Mandan, was involved in an argument that became physical, according to the Mandan Police Department. Two people left the Third Avenue Northwest residence after one of them called friends for assistance. Dunlap allegedly fired shots toward a car that four people were in or around, police said. Nobody was injured.

Dunlap went back into the apartment and was arrested without incident when police arrived. He is in custody on charges of attempted murder, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in city limits. South Central District Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma set his bail at $50,000 cash. It wasn't immediately clear if Dunlap had an attorney.

Arthur Dunlap

Arthur Dunlap

 PROVIDED
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 arrested in 3-pound meth bust

3 arrested in 3-pound meth bust

Morton County and North Dakota Highway Patrol officers arrested three men on Interstate 94 after finding more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News