Mandan man arrested in alleged machete attack

A Mandan man is in custody for allegedly cutting another man’s ear nearly off with a machete.

Wayne Martinez, 49, was arrested Tuesday after an argument escalated into a fight, Deputy Mandan Police Chief Lori Flaten said.

Martinez argued with the boyfriend of his daughter and struck him on the side of the head with the weapon, police allege. Martinez was restrained by others at the residence as he was attempting to strike the boyfriend again, and he also made statements about killing the man, authorities say.

Martinez left the residence and was arrested after a traffic stop. He was in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on Wednesday, charged with aggravated assault and terrorizing, court records show. An attorney was not listed for him.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0