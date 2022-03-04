Mandan mailing notices on property valuation increases

The Mandan Assessing Department will mail notices to property owners with a 2022 real estate valuation increase of $3,000 and 10% or more, according to information released by the city of Mandan. Notices are being sent to owners of approximately 3,000 parcels.

The State Board of Equalization requires all property be valued within 10% of prevailing market values. Reasons for notices of increased value include property with a new or additional structure in the last year and situations involving expiration of an exemption, such as for new homes or businesses. Values may also change in 2022 as a result of rising market value due to sales of comparable property occurring in 2021. According to the Bismarck-Mandan Board of Realtors, the average sale price of residential property in 2021 was $282,034, up from $261,930 the year prior.

City officials encourage property owners receiving notices of increase to review the information and contact the Assessing Department prior to April 5 with questions or to set up a review of the property valuation.

Owners can appeal the valuation 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 at Mandan City Hall, 205 Second Ave NW following the city commission meeting. Owners who did not receive a notice can obtain the 2022 value of properties by calling the Assessing Department.

Mandan’s actions are then forwarded to the Morton County Board of Equalization which will meet 6 p.m. June 9 at the Morton County Courthouse, 210 Second Ave NW.

For more information, go to cityofmandan.com/assessing.

Call 701-667-3232 to request a reassessment of a property or a walk-through.

