Mandan library closing for next phase of upgrade project

The Morton Mandan Public Library has temporarily closed to the public as a project to upgrade the facility moves into the second phase.

The first phase of the library project included an addition of about 8,000 square feet with a new atrium, a public meeting room that can seat up to 300 people, public restrooms and a bookmobile garage.

The existing 13,000-square-foot building is getting heating, air conditioning and electrical upgrades, door and window replacement, masonry restoration, and new flooring, walls and ceiling finishes.

The east end has been renovated. Officials will now be moving the library collection into that space so renovation of the west end can begin. Staff estimates the closure will last only a few weeks. A reopening date will be announced later.

The Morton Mandan Public Library Bookmobile will continue services while the library is closed. Online services also will remain available via the library’s website, at https://www.cityofmandan.com/library.

For more information, contact the library at 701-667-5365, go to its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mortonmandanpl/ or send a message via the website chat feature.

The library project and an upgrade to adjoining Dykshoorn Park is being funded with a $3 million donation from Dakota Access Pipeline developer Energy Transfer, $2.2 million from the Mandan Visitor’s Fund and $600,000 from the Mandan Supplemental Environmental Projects Trust.

The park improvements in Mandan include a main entrance off Fourth Avenue Northwest, permanent decorative fencing, shade sails in front of the band shell, walking paths, lighting elements that tie in the history of the railroad, and gas fire pits. Work began a year ago.

