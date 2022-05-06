Mandan levee to get $19.3 million upgrade to meet federal certification

The levee that protects Mandan from flooding is being recertified to meet federal requirements, and officials have applied for a federal grant to lower the local cost share.

The Lower Heart Water Resource District and the city of Mandan applied for a Federal Emergency Management Agency Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant, which would decrease the local cost of the project by half. The state Department of Water Resources also is contributing funds to the project.

The recertification is estimated to cost $19.3 million, with the local cost special assessed to Mandan property owners. If the grant is approved, the local cost will be 20% of the project's total. Without it, the local share jumps to 40%. Properties inside the inundation area -- land that is subject to flooding -- will pay 65% of the assessed cost. Those outside the area will pay 35%.

The 68-year-old levee system goes from the second railroad bridge west of Mandan through the city to where the Heart River meets the Missouri. Downtown Mandan to Memorial Highway, including the Lakewood and Borden Harbor areas, are part of the inundation area.

Residential properties in that area will pay an average total of $886, or $82 per year, if the FEMA grant is approved. Commercial properties will pay $1,107, or $103 per year. Residential properties outside the area will pay a total of $211, and commercial properties will pay $264.

If the levee system does not meet federal standards, property owners would be subject to flood insurance requirements, which could mean a $9.6 million economic hit to the area. FEMA in 2012 said the levee needs to be higher. Lower Heart Water Resource District Board Chairman Bill Robinson said it's taken 10 years to begin the project because three engineering studies were conducted to find a cost-effective fix and it took time to secure the funding.

The levee project includes floodwall replacement, raising 6,000 feet of levee and interior drainage improvements. The work has not yet been bid. Construction is expected to begin in 2023 and last until 2025.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0