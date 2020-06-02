Mandan landfill to close Wednesday and Thursday

The Morton County Highway Department and Mandan Public Works will close the city landfill from 2 p.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday to complete road construction along County Road 82.
The Highway Department requests the public avoid County Road 82 on Wednesday and Thursday this week.
“We appreciate the patience from motorists as we work to wrap up this project,” said Morton County Road Superintendent Chad Schneider. “Traffic will be stopped at times to allow our crews to complete the project in an efficient manner, so we ask everyone to avoid the area as much as possible in the next few days.”
Motorists should expect long delays or a complete road closure along County Road 82 through the remainder of the week. Work crews ask that you slow down and watch for flaggers.
