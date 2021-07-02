Mandan issues Fourth of July traffic and parking guidance

Mandan is expecting a busy Fourth of July celebration as the Independence Day Parade and Art in the Park return to normal on Main Street after pandemic disruptions last summer.

The city has issued the following traffic and parking restrictions to accommodate those events and a fireworks display.

Art in the Park

Art in the Park will be Saturday and Sunday at Heritage Park. Main Street will be closed west of First Avenue Northwest to Third Avenue Northwest from 1 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday. Second and Third Avenue Northwest from Main Street to the alleyway also will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to First Street Northwest.

Rodeo contestants, semitrailers and other large vehicles are encouraged to take alternative routes during the Main Street closures:

Traffic from the east using Interstate 94 is encouraged to use Mandan Avenue Exit 153.

For rodeo contestants coming from west of town on Main Street, turn right onto 10th Avenue Northwest and take Third Street to Dacotah Centennial Park.

For information about Art in the Park, go to artintheparknd.com.