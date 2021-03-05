Mandan holding photo contest through August

Photographers of all ages and experience levels are invited to enter Mandan’s inaugural photo contest by capturing what is special about the community and surrounding areas in Morton County. The contest is open through Aug. 31.

Photographers can submit photos in one or more of the following categories: Opportunity, Community, Achievement and Fun.

One winner will be selected in each category plus the top youth entrant and a people’s choice winner will all receive $100 prizes courtesy of Corral Sales RV Superstore. Prizes will be awarded in the form of Mandan Bucks, which are gift certificates redeemable for merchandise and services at most Mandan businesses. Contest organizers welcome additional prize donations for up to the top five finalists in each category and honorable mention awards, too.

The people’s choice winner will be selected at a social at the Baymont Inn the fall of 2021.

Winning photos will be featured in a public display in Mandan and may also be published in materials, such as the community calendar, and on websites promoting Mandan.

The full contest overview and rules are available at www.cityofmandan.com/photocontest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0