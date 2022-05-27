Mandan holding photo contest through August

Photographers of all ages and experience levels can enter Mandan’s second annual photo contest by capturing what is special about the community and surrounding areas in Morton County. The contest is open through Aug. 31.

Photographers can submit photos in one or more of the following categories: Opportunity, Community, Achievement, Fun and County.

One winner will be selected in each category plus the top youth entrant and a people’s choice winner will all receive $100 in Mandan Bucks gift certificates. The top youth entrant and people's choice winners will also receive a $50 gift card from North Dakota Living magazine

Winning photos will be featured in a public display in Mandan and may also be published in print and online for tourism promotion and community marketing.

For more information on the contest, go to www.cityofmandan.com/photocontest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0