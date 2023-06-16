Mandan will hold an open house Thursday at the Morton Mandan Public Library on redevelopment concepts for the existing Mandan High School site.
The event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 609 W Main St includes a presentation at 6 p.m. and a chance for attendees to make suggestions and comments.
For more information, go to https://rb.gy/rnadc.
Tags
- Contest
- Photo
- Photographer
- Entrant
- Sport
- Choice
- Finalist
- People's Choice Award
- Mandan
- Marketing
- Vote
- Category
- Chris Hoffman
- Winner
- Milky Way Sky
- Thomas Osterbauer
- Work
- University
- Agent
- Insurance
- Farmers Union
- Career
- Flasher
- Tessa
- High School
- Kelly Thomas
- Manager
- Recreation Foundation
- Specialist
- Role
- Serve
- Purple Heart
- Recipient
- Military
- Morton County
- Military Service
- Courthouse
- Ray Morrell
- Lighttounite
- Honoring Purple Heart Recipients Act Of 2022
- Main Street
- Ceremony
- Highway
- Motorist
- Lighting
- Arrival
- Alley
- Resiliency
- Economics
- Commerce
- Grant
- Community
- Strategic Planning
- Economic Development Administration
- Site
- Mandan High School
- Fund
- Internet
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!