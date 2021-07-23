Mandan holding 'business over breakfast' meeting Aug. 10

Understanding financial statements is the topic of a free informational session for small business owners to be held Aug. 10 in Mandan. This “business over breakfast” meeting will be held from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Baymont Inn, 2611 Old Red Trail.

Jon Goodhart, a certified public accountant and owner of Goodhart and Associates, will provide an overview of types of financial statements, key items to look at when reviewing them including the difference between revenue and profit, plus rules of thumb for assessing financial health of a business.

Joining in a panel discussion with a question and answer segment will be lender Jason Arenz of BNC National Bank and Payton Tivis, the Bismarck area director for the Small Business Development Center.

Sign up by Aug. 5 online at www.cityofmandan.com/register or call 701-667-3478.

The Mandan Tomorrow - Economic Opportunity and Prosperity Committee is hosting with coordination services provided by the City of Mandan Business Development Department and Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC.

