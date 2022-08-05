Mandan Historical Society hosting annual History Harvest on Sunday

The Mandan Historical Society is hosting its annual History Harvest from 1-4 p.m. Sunday near the society's museum on the North Dakota State Railroad Museum grounds in Mandan.
The event includes unveiling the society's two new mascots for kids and a hands-on butter churning demonstration for participants to make their own butter. Pre-registration is required to participate in the demonstration. Email info@mandanhistory.org to reserve a spot.
Volunteers will be available to interview guests for oral histories, photograph artifacts and scan photographs or artifacts relating to Mandan's history. The information gathered will be preserved in the society's archives and made available to members, used on its website or in future museum displays.
For more information on the event or the historical society, go to www.mandanhistory.org or email info@mandanhistory.org.