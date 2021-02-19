 Skip to main content
Mandan High School graduate wins national award

Samantha Power, Mandan, has received the 2020 American Speech-Language-Hearing Association Students Preparing for Academic and Research Careers Award. Power is an undergraduate speech, language and hearing science major at the University of Wyoming.

The award supports student interest in earning a Ph.D. in communication sciences and disorders and pursuing a career as a faculty researcher. The award provides financial resources to meet individual teaching and research goals through mentored teaching and research activities.

