Mandan High School Braves ATM’s Network and Braves Crossing School Store are among 461 school-based enterprises achieving Gold level of certification for 2022-23 and will be recognized during DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida.

The MHS DECA members who contributed include Anton Kozojed, Aiden Hoff, Anika Weekes, Markus Fleck, Camden Reimers, Ratmir Spac and Jacob Bachmeier, with the assistance of their DECA chapter advisor, Don Fry. The SBE at Mandan High School has operated for 11 years.