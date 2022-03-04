Mandan Growth Fund seeking letters of interest

The Mandan City Commission seeks letters of interest for an appointment to the Mandan Growth Fund with an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2023.

The nine-person committee makes recommendations to the commission related to applications for assistance to businesses desiring to expand or locate in the area. Members may be Mandan residents or representatives of the business community through ownership or employment with a Mandan business.

Individuals should submit a letter summarizing their desired appointment, background and reasons for interest.

Deadline is March 31 and submit letters to Communications & Community Services Coordinator Kari Schmidt, by e-mailing kari.moore@cityofmandan.com or mailing to 205 Second Avenue NW, Mandan, ND 58554.

