Mandan forum to focus on infrastructure, residential developments, the new high school and commercial sites

Infrastructure, residential developments, the new high school and commercial sites in north Mandan will be the focus of an informational forum scheduled in Mandan on May 10.

The free session will feature information about projects north of Interstate 94 that extend roadway, water and sewer services for residential and commercial growth. Speakers will talk about new subdivisions and available business sites including lots surrounding the high school being planned for a fall 2024 opening.

The forum runs from 2-4 p.m. at the Marathon Refinery administration training room, 500 Old Red Trail NE. For program details and to register by May 6, go to www.cityofmandan.com/register or call 701-667-3478.

The Mandan Tomorrow – Economic Opportunity and Prosperity Committee is hosting the forum, with help from the Mandan Business Development Department and the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0