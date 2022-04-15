Mandan forum to focus on businesses support team

Businesses needing support from a banker, accountant, insurance agent and lawyer will be the focus of an informational forum scheduled in Mandan on April 26.

The free “lunch and learn” session is for small business owners and managers seeking information about how these professionals may help with starting, managing, and transitioning successful businesses.

Representing banks in the commercial lending process is Darren Haugen of Starion Bank; accounting will be covered by Lynnell Rude Ussatis, Haga Kommer; business insurance by Tyler Gerhardt, American Family Insurance – Kraft Agency; and legal guidance will come from Alex Kelsch, Kelsch Law Firm.

The forum runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Harvest Events, 308 W Main St. For program details and to register by April 22, go to www.cityofmandan.com/register or call 701-667-3478.

The Mandan Tomorrow – Economic Opportunity and Prosperity Committee is hosting the forum, with help from the Mandan Business Development and Communications Department and the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC.

