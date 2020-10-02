Mandan Fire Relief looks to expand

The group’s short-term focus was on immediate needs and getting displaced tenants settled into homes or apartments. Now she and other volunteers Brenda Lunder, Leo Phillips and Gary Barrette have formed a more long-term goal of being ready to help victims of fires, floods and other disasters statewide.

“We’re hoping to get something more mobile so we can go anywhere in the state,” Barrette said. “We want to use our experience to help other communities in need.”

The aim is toward having the ability to respond across North Dakota within 48 hours of a disaster. Tenants after the most recent fire were “showing up in bathrobes, just out of the shower,” she said, and needed clothing and hygiene products. The organization could not only help with those items when needed, Barrette said, but also share knowledge about the technical issues that stand in the way for local support efforts.

Mandan Fire Relief teamed with Mandan’s Be-A-Good-Neighbor program, a short-term emergency fund for victims of fire, flood and other disasters. Barrette hopes to take that program a step further to perhaps become Be-A-Good-Neighbor-North Dakota.

“The idea is that we can be ready quickly and hit the road wherever we need to go,” she said.