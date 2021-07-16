Mandan endangerment, exploitation cases moved to trial

Two Mandan people accused of using an elderly family member’s bank funds to travel, pay off a car loan and cover traffic tickets are scheduled to go to trial in August.

Laurie Guthmiller, 61, on Monday waived her right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to a charge of endangering a vulnerable adult. Matthew Guthmiller, 37, on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to exploitation of a vulnerable adult after South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland during his preliminary hearing found there was enough evidence to move the case to trial.

The elderly woman is identified only by initials in a police affidavit but the document indicates she is Laurie Guthmiller's mother. Matthew Guthmiller is the woman’s grandson, Mandan Police Detective April Bowman said at the Tuesday hearing.

Bank statements show $47,000 from the elderly woman’s account went toward a car loan from 2017-20. She was deemed incompetent in 2011 and hadn’t driven since then, police said.

More than $15,000 in transactions on the woman's debit card were made in cities associated with casinos, including Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada, police said.