Mandan couple, treated with plasma for coronavirus, recounts 32-day hospital stay

Gery, 58, said he had experienced body aches and a fever, and that the couple stayed at home, self-quarantining “for probably longer than we should have.”

“It was something I’d never felt before,” he said. “If there were tests available, we probably would have been in and out a lot sooner.”

After their worsening symptoms forced them to be hospitalized, both were placed on ventilators during the course of their care.

“They were touch and go for a long period of time,” said Kristen Renner, clinical supervisor of the intensive care unit.

Gery had already shown some signs of improvement by the time of the plasma transfusions. But Betty, 64, was still in poor condition. She spent three weeks total intubated with a ventilator helping her breathe.

“I only remember about five days being in there,” Betty said.

The plasma they received contains antibodies to COVID-19 that potentially can help coronavirus patients fight the disease.

Within 24 hours of receiving the plasma, “both of these patients took a turn for the better,” Renner said.