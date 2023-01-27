Mandan couple escape fire, dog rescued; mobile home destroyed

A Mandan couple with assistance from a neighbor were able to escape a fire that destroyed their mobile home in the Cortez Circle area.

The Mandan Fire Department was dispatched to an explosion around midday Jan. 18. Responders on their way learned that smoke and flames were visible in the home.

“It was fully engulfed, front to back,” when firefighters arrived, Capt. Patrick Martin said.

A neighbor helped the man and woman get out of the home, and firefighters later found a dog in a kennel inside the home. Its hair was singed and it had suffered some burns but it “was still alive, breathing and able to walk,” Martin said. The dog was taken to a veterinarian.

Martin did not know the names of the couple or their condition. Metro Ambulance transported them to a local hospital.

The home was a total loss. The department sent four units to the scene. Crews were there until about 3 p.m. No firefighters were injured.

Martin said nothing criminal is suspected. The fire is still under investigation by the Fire Department, Mandan Police Department and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives fire specialists.