Mandan Community Beautification Committee seeks volunteers for 8th Annual Mandan Litter Clean-up Day

The Mandan Community Beautification Committee is seeking volunteers to pick up litter from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24.

Sign up to receive a route assignment at cityofmandan.com/register by end of the day April 18. Volunteers will be pre-assigned areas and notified the day prior of designed meet-up locations. Route leaders will pick up supplies for volunteers on clean-up day from 8-9 a.m. at the Mandan grounds maintenance building, 1600 Mandan Ave NE.

Volunteers are asked to wear long pants, closed-toe shoes and bring protective work or garden type gloves and bug spray.

Door prizes will be awarded to volunteers who complete an online survey after the event. Updates will be posted to the city's website and Facebook page as well as a volunteer-run “Keep Mandan Beautiful” Facebook page.

The alternative date in case of inclement weather is May 1.

As the weather gets nicer and citizens are walking outdoors, another option is to pick up litter along the way. Please bag trash and avoid sharp objects. Report the discovery of any large items like animal carcasses or discarded tires to the Public Works Department by phone, 701-667-3240 or email at publicworks@cityofmandan.com

