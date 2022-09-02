 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mandan, Community Beautification Committee seeking visual art for utility boxes

083122-nws-artboxes.jpg

A utility box wrapped in a colorful artwork is at the intersection of Thayer Avenue and Third Street in downtown Bismarck. Mandan is developing a similar program.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Mandan, the Community Beautification Committee have partnered with AARP of North Dakota to wrap utility boxes with local art along Main Street, according to information released by the city of Mandan.

The Art on a Box program, approved at the Aug. 16 city commission meeting, is open to professional and novice artists of all ages. The theme is “Life West of the Missouri” with sub-categories related to the people, history, landscape and culture of Mandan and Morton County.

Art must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Sept. 16. A committee of community members will choose 10 designs and three alternate pieces. A city commissioner and the city planner will serve as liaisons for the committee. Submissions should involve a broad range of people/communities; value art and the artistic process; and adapt to a range of box sizes and shapes.

The partnership will secure rights to art and contract with a local sign company to install visual art on 10 utility boxes in downtown along Main Street between Collins Avenue and Fourth Avenue Northwest.

Other cities with utility box art programs include Bismarck, Fargo, Willison, Minot and Grand Forks.

The call for artists, with submission requirements and utility box dimensions is available at cityofmandan.com/artonabox. For questions, call city planner Andrew Stromme at 701-667-3225.

