Mandan City Commission to discuss mask mandate in special meeting

The Mandan City Commission will hold a special meeting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 to discuss implementing a mask mandate.

The commission discussed the possibility of a mandate at its regular meeting Tuesday.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the area could lead to school and business shutdowns and further strain hospital capacity, Commissioner Amber Larson said. She added that any plan should be similar to the one Bismarck passed last week to make it easier for people who travel to Bismarck.

Commissioner Joseph Camisa said any plan should have a time limit and require commission approval to continue. He said he is not in favor of penalties, which he believes would put police and people with medical conditions that preclude mask-wearing in a tough spot.

Mayor Tim Helbling said he had hoped for a statewide mask solution, and that individual cities coming up with their own plans causes confusion. But he said he also would like to see a plan similar to Bismarck's, which has no enforcement or penalties.

All commissioners present voted to hold the special meeting.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.