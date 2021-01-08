Mandan City Commission tables salary plan after testy discussion

"We agreed on a path forward, we agreed on a budgeted amount, and all of a sudden at 2:39 today we finally get enough information to even review the plans," Helbling said. "There's no way you can process this and do it fairly."

The mayor said he felt the plan did not do enough to help the public works department and should be reviewed further, and he listed concerns with the data used to compare salaries. Eight of the North Dakota cities used in the study are larger than Mandan. Commissioner Amber Larson also had an issue with how city population came into play when comparing salaries.

"We have a different population base, and therefore a different tax base than some of these cities, so that's a concern to me," she said. "There's a whole slew of data that goes into deciding what salaries should be."

The bulk of salaries that would be adjusted are in public safety, such as police, fire and some public works employees, according to Human Resources Director Brittany Cullen.

"I don't think we've had time to look over the information and make sure that we're taking care of the people that everybody says we're losing -- and I agree, we are losing people in some positions because of pay," Helbling said.