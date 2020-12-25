Mandan City Commission extends to-go alcohol sales

The Mandan City Commission has extended the sale of alcohol with to-go food orders until the end of January. The coronavirus pandemic policy was set to expire on Dec. 31.

Commissioners also let the city's mask mandate expire Tuesday. No vote was taken on the matter. The mandate was enacted on Nov. 11, just days before Gov. Doug Burgum announced a statewide mask mandate and business capacity restrictions that continue into January.

"There's really no reason to update our plan or do anything. The state's overrides it," Mayor Tim Helbling said.

