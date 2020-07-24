Mandan City Commission contemplating changes to fireworks regulations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mandan City Commission on Tuesday directed staff to create an ordinance that would change the city's fireworks regulations.

City Administrator Jim Neubauer recommended the move. He said in an interview the commission gets complaints when residents light fireworks outside of approved hours and wants to be responsible to all parties involved. The number of complaints received this year were not higher than in previous years, he said.

Neubauer recommended allowing fireworks to be shot off only on July 3 and 4. The ordinance currently allows fireworks use on July 2, 3 and 4. The recommendations also would change the hours residents can use fireworks. The recommended hours are 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 3 and 4. The current hours are 12 p.m to 12 a.m. on July 2 and 3 and 12 p.m. on July 4 to 2 a.m. on July 5.

Neubauer said some residents have been confused about the change to “a.m.” after midnight and thought they could shoot fireworks during the day on July 5.

The recommendations also include doubling the fine for misusing fireworks from $75 to $150.

“It’s a good compromise for those who have to work the next day,” Commissioner Joseph Camisa Jr. said. “It also supports our neighbors who are combat veterans who have trouble getting through the holiday.”