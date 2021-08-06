Mandan City Commission approves preliminary budget with property tax increase

Mandan residents could see a property tax increase next year after the city commission approved a preliminary budget estimating a $483,000 increase in property tax revenue.
The commission unanimously approved the preliminary 2022 budget Tuesday.
The preliminary budget is $32.4 million with a general fund budget of $14 million. The 2021 budget is $33.7 million with a $13.5 million general fund budget. The city's general fund is largely funded by a combination of sales, property and other taxes.
The preliminary budget has a total decrease in expenses of $1.3 million from the year before, Finance Director Greg Welch said Tuesday. Debt service payments and spending for capital expenses both decreased, accounting for much of the drop.
A property with a value of $275,000 that does not have a change in valuation would see a $25 increase in taxes, if the budget receives final approval. If that same property sees a 2.4% increase in value, which was the average for Mandan homes in 2021, the tax increase would be about $44. A home using eight units of water per month would see a $6 annual rise in utility costs.
The property tax increase would go toward six new employees, including three full-time and three part-time, and an increase in operation and maintenance costs, among other expenses, Welch said Tuesday.
The preliminary budget also includes a 1.6% salary increase for staff. Of that adjustment, 1.2% is a cost of living adjustment and 0.4% is for performance-based adjustments.
The city received $2.9 million in CARES Act COVID-19 aid and plans to use it from 2022 to 2024 to help finance general fund operations. It plans to spend about $783,000 of that money in 2022.
There was little discussion from members of the commission Tuesday evening about the preliminary budget, though Mayor Tim Helbling thanked staff for their work putting it together.
The city will hold a public hearing on the budget at 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Mandan City Hall.
