Mandan City Commission approves preliminary 2021 budget with no new mill levies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mandan City Commission on Tuesday approved a preliminary 2021 budget that includes increases for property taxes and utility bills.

However, the budget does not include any new mill levies.

The property tax increase, which comes to $289,000, will help pay for two new police officers and a 15% increase in employee health insurance costs. Of the new taxes, 3.4% comes from property valuation increases, and 1.7% comes from new construction and expired tax exemptions.

The total amount budgeted for 2021 is $33.7 million. The budget in 2020 was $32.2 million. The preliminary 2021 general fund budget is $13.5 million; in 2020, it was $12.8 million.The commission will hold a public hearing on the budget on Sept. 15 before final approval.

The combination of property tax and utility bill hikes is expected to result in an increase of $63 per year for property worth $275,000 that uses eight units of water per month. Residents who don't see a property tax increase will see utility bills increase by $36 per year, which is an increase of about 3%.

For a home using eight units of water per month, the water and wastewater charge will increase by $1.95 per month. The solid waste recycling base charge will increase by $1 per month.