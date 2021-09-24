Mandan City Commission approves 2022 budget with tax increase

Two people spoke during the public hearing for the budget. Commissioner Amber Larson said the meeting was one of the first she'd been involved with in which people showed up to provide input on the budget.

The residents said their property taxes had gone up significantly in recent years and asked the commission how they were working to help keep the burden on taxpayers low.

Julie Haibeck said the taxes on one of her properties had gone up 336% from last year.

"It's like we're trying to keep up with Bismarck, but we're not Bismarck," she said. "They've got double the people, they've got double the houses, they've got over triple the businesses if not quad."

Welch said the city has increased the amount of sales tax revenue it uses to offset property taxes. The city also is using $783,000 of federal CARES Act coronavirus aid to help pay for general fund expenses in 2022. The city received $2.9 million in CARES Act aid and plans to use it from 2022 to 2024 to help finance general fund operations.

Some commissioners said the city tries to balance its expenses with the amount of taxes it levies on residents.

"It's actually a pretty depressing meeting to see how much need we have as a city and balance that with what is actually fair to put on our citizens," Larson said. "From what I've seen from city staff, our commission up here, that weighs heavily on all of us."

