Mandan car wash robbery suspects moved into federal court under commerce-related law

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cases of three men charged in state court for allegedly plotting to rob a man of his illegal drugs and drug sale money have been transferred into federal court under a law that treats illegal drug activity as interstate commerce.

Justyce Houle, 23, Michael Baker, 29, and Vegas Morin, 21, originally were charged in Morton County in May for plotting to lure a man to the Turbo Car Wash in Mandan, where they allegedly pulled him from his car, beat and kicked him, and stole his wallet and $300.

The three later were indicted by a federal grand jury on weapons charges and for interference with commerce by threats or violence, also known as a Hobbs Act robbery. Congress enacted the Hobbs Act in 1946 to combat racketeering in labor-management disputes. The law is used frequently in corruption cases and commercial disputes, according the U.S. Department of Justice website. It prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion that affects interstate or foreign commerce in any way or degree, the website says.

The Hobbs Act has been interpreted in the U.S. Judiciary's 8th Circuit as covering crimes that affect even illegal activity, said Drew Wrigley, U.S. Attorney for the District of North Dakota.

“If a drug dealer robs another drug dealer, that is deemed to be covered by this federal statute,” he said.