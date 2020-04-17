Mandan cancels spring cleanup week due to COVID-19, offers free disposal instead

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Mandan City Commission voted April 7 to cancel its spring cleanup week, but residents will be able to discard items for free at the Mandan’s Municipal Landfill between April 20-25 in what the city is calling “Spring Free Landfill Week.” Mandan’s public works department recommended city commissioners vote to cancel its spring cleanup week for similar reasons.

The disposed items residents would have placed on curbsides could have been “a possible carrier of the virus,” said Mitch Bitz, Mandan’s public works director.

“A lot of times neighbors would place items out on the curb and other neighbors would come pick up those items and take them to their house and there’s potential for spreading the virus more than we would prefer,” Bitz told the Tribune.

Mandan hires third-party labor crews to help public works department staff collect items left on curbs during its spring cleanup week.

“By hiring the third-party labor workforce, they would now come into our facilities and equipment and intermingle with our staff, which just increases our exposure substantially,” Bitz said.

Landfill fees at Mandan’s landfill usually range from $2 to $20, according to the city of Mandan website.

Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.