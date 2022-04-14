Mandan cancels garbage and recycling collections this week

City cancels garbage, recycling collections

Household garbage and recycling will not be collected the remainder of the week, according to information released by the city of Mandan. The normal schedule will resume Monday.

Dakota Cowboys for Christ meets Sunday

Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship meets at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kist Livestock in Mandan.

The Balyeat family will be featured. Fiddles, guitars, a banjo and mandolin will accompany the family’s vocals and lyrics.

There will be a freewill offering. Questions can be directed to Karen at 701-391-4271 or Ron at 701-989-1245.

