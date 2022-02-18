Mandan Business Pitch Challenge finalists named

Four finalists have been named for the 2022 Mandan Business Pitch Challenge, according to information released by the city of Mandan.

The finalists are The Bubbles and Brews ND by Cassidy Hartman and Krysten Faehnrich, a mobile beverage service; Cornhole Cave by Brad Anderson, Jed Geer and David Koch, a recreational venue; Saffpower by Randy Lang, hand sanitizing lotion; and The Sew Connection by Bianca Deloreschild, a space for custom sewing, sales and classes.

Finalists will pitch their business proposals to judges March 23 at the Baymont Inn, 2611 Old Red Trail. Doors open at 5 p.m. with contestant presentations beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to vote for a people’s choice award recipient.

Register by March 18 at www.cityofmandan.com/register or call 701-667-3478.

