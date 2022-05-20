 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mandan brothers accused of terrorizing with machete, hammer

Two Mandan brothers face terrorizing charges related to a May 13 incident in which authorities allege they wielded a machete and a hammer while they threatened two people.

Kaiden Schmidt, 18, and Ethan Schmidt, 19, made their initial court appearances Monday. Both men face two felony terrorizing charges, each of which could send them to prison for five years if they're convicted. Kaiden Schmidt is further charged with misdemeanor underage consumption of alcohol, court records show.

Police say Kaiden Schmidt advanced at and threatened to stab two people while carrying a hammer, according to an affidavit. Ethan Schmidt held a machete as he threatened to kill them, the document states. It's not clear what led to the incident.

Police say Kaiden Schmidt had an odor of alcohol and poor balance when the police found the two men later.

Attorneys aren’t listed for the men in court documents.

Ethan Schmidt

E. Schmidt

Kaiden Schmidt

K. Schmidt

