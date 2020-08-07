Mandan brings back Gift Card Blitz

The Mandan Progress Organization is bringing back the Gift Card Blitz scheduled for Aug. 10, 13, 17 and 20, featuring $30 gift cards sold for $20.
“Our first event was a win for buyers and businesses alike,” said MPO Executive Director Dot Frank. “It was a way to inject immediate cash into our COVID-stricken business community and provide savings for shoppers.”
Gift card sales are online only at http://MandanGiftCards.square.site. Buyers are asked to limit their purchase to five cards per sale date. Participating businesses will receive face value of the gift cards courtesy of a grant from the Mandan Growth Fund Committee and a sponsorship by Farmers Union Insurance.
All Mandan businesses are welcome to participate by submitting their registration at least one day prior to the sale. Contact dot@mandanprogress.org for details.
