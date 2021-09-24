Mandan breaks ground on new high school, 7th elementary

Mandan Public Schools has broken ground on two new buildings as its enrollment continues to grow.

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Monday at the new high school site, behind Kramer Subaru, and at the new elementary school site in the southeastern part of the city. The high school site between the Starion Sports Complex and Mandan Middle School in the northern part of the city was chosen for its size, reduced infrastructure costs and high accessibility.

Residents in April overwhelmingly approved an $84 million bond to fund the new schools. Nearly 80% of voters cast their ballots in favor of the bond.

The district will use $9.6 million of the $11.4 million of federal COVID-19 aid it will receive to offset the property tax increase associated with the bond. Property taxes will increase by about $100 for every $100,000 in value.

The school district has grown by 1,025 students since the 2007-08 school year, an increase of 34%. More than half of the increase has come since 2014.