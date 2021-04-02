Mandan, Bismarck churches join for Good Friday Tre Ore service

The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod churches of Bismarck-Mandan will join in a Tre Ore Service on Good Friday at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1020 Boundary Road, Mandan.

The service from noon to 3 p.m. today commemorates the three hours of darkness while Jesus was on the cross. Pastors will lead seven mini-services of approximately 25 minutes each, with readings, hymns and selections by the Messiah Chancel Choir.

Visitors may come and go at any time. Participating churches are Messiah, Mandan, Shepherd of the Valley, Zion, Bethel and Holy Cross, all of Bismarck.

Messiah Lutheran Church Good Friday Tenebrae services begin at 8 p.m. today.

Easter breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. Sunday followed by festival services at 9 a.m. A children's Easter egg hunt and brunch fellowship begins at 10:30 a.m.

