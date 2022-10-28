Mandan awarded Placemaking Planning Grant at 2022 Main Street ND Summit

Mandan has been awarded a grant by Gov. Doug Burgum offered through the U.S. Economic Development Association’s Statewide Public Space Initiative.

The city was announced as a Placemaking Planning Grant recipient of $100,000 for the redevelopment of the soon-to-be former high school site during the 2022 Main Street North Dakota Summit.

“The Main Street Initiative team appreciates the passion of these grant recipients to develop projects that will enhance their communities and the overall attractiveness of North Dakota for businesses, economic activity and workforce,” Burgum said. “We received many strong applications with inspirational projects, and we are grateful for everyone who has shown dedication toward enhancing their communities.”

The program hopes to enhance the statewide attraction of businesses, promotion of economic activity, and retention and attraction of workforce. Funds from the grant will be used to support local governments in completing the planning phase of placemaking that involves economic resiliency, and diversification plans.