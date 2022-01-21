 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mandan attorney to serve governor's office

The North Dakota governor's office has a new attorney.

Ryan Norrell

Norrell

Gov. Doug Burgum on Jan. 13 announced Mandan attorney Ryan Norrell as the office's next general counsel, effective Feb. 28. He replaces the retiring Leslie Bakken Oliver, who has served since Burgum took office in 2016.

Norrell has been general counsel to Farm Credit Services in Mandan since 2015. He also was a water law attorney at Dwyer Law Office in Bismarck and legal counsel for the state Public Service Commission's Public Utility Division. 

His annual salary will be $150,000. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

