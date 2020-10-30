Mandan-area voters to elect new District 34 state senator

Mandan-area voters will elect a new state senator this year.

Sen. Dwight Cook, R-Mandan, decided last year not to seek a seventh term, leaving open District 34's Senate seat.

Republican voters in June nominated Doug Larsen, who with his wife, Amy, owns Apex Builders in Mandan, as well as a property management company and a hotel. He also has served 26 years in the North Dakota National Guard.

He cites his business and military experience as having prepared him for the Legislature. He sees priorities in balancing the next two-year budget without raising taxes, setting conditions for economic diversification and managing agricultural and energy resources.

"We're a blessed area for having fertile farmland," Larsen said. "We're also a blessed area for having the type of energy infrastructure that we have and the type of people that we have."

Democrats nominated Adam Michal for District 34 Senate. He did not return three phone calls, a text message, an email or a Facebook message.

Joining Larsen on the GOP ticket are incumbent Reps. Todd Porter and Nathan Toman, both R-Mandan.

Democrats nominated Joshua Johnson and Bernie Parkhurst for District 34 House.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.