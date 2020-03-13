Mandan-area candidate plans GOP primary run for North Dakota Senate seat

A Mandan small business owner plans to take his Republican state Senate bid to the June primary.

Doug Larsen told the Tribune on Monday that he plans to proceed to the June 9 primary election for the Republican nomination for District 34's Senate seat.

"I think I'm the best candidate. I'm concerned about the direction that our state continues to go down," Larsen said, referring to spending levels and managing the state's budget for the future.

Former North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Al Anderson is the district party's endorsed Senate candidate. Larsen said last month he would weigh a primary run after his unsuccessful bid for the endorsement in February.

Larsen, 44, is a Minot-area native and also a lieutenant colonel in the North Dakota National Guard. He and his wife, Amy, live in Mandan with their two children. They own and operate Apex Builders, a home-building company. He said he has gathered the required signatures to appear on the primary ballot and plans to file by the end of this week.

Anderson has said he'll proceed to work hard and reach out to voters with or without competition to his campaign.